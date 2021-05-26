PG&E to ante up $150M for botched outages, recent wildfires

In an 89-page decision outlining the reasons for its fine, regulators blasted PG&E for a overwhelmed website that couldn't handle incoming traffic from customers wondering whether they would have power, as well its failure to give adequate advance warning of the blackouts to about 50,000 customers.

Although PG&E is being fined $106 million, the utility won't be paying that much now. That's because it is being credited for $86 million that it had already been ordered to refund to customers affected during the lengthy 2019 outages.

The decision imposing the fine will become effective in 30 days barring an appeal or a request for review.

In a statement, PG&E acknowledged its handling of the 2019 outages “fell short of what our customers expect and deserve" while highlighting improvements it has made since then to reduce the scope and duration of blackouts that are expected to periodically occur for at least for at least several more years while PG&E tries to improve its grid.

“We will continue to make additional improvements to support our customers, while working to keep them safe," PG&E said.