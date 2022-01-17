 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Philippine dictator's son defeats bid vs. presidential run

  • 0

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos defeated on Monday a bid to disqualify him from the May 9 presidential race but still faces other petitions from human rights victims and others who have raised alarm over atrocities under his late father's rule.

The Commission on Elections rejected a petition arguing that Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. should be barred from public office for having been convicted of failing to file income tax returns from 1982 to 1985 and stating in his candidacy papers that he had never been found guilty of a crime. The ruling is appealable.

“Respondent did not deliberately attempt to mislead, misinform or deceive the electorate,” the ruling said.

Marcos Jr. has led in popularity polls ahead of the election.

“This is one challenge down,” commission spokesman James Jimenez told reporters. “But there are other challenges still pending.”

He said there five other petitions against Marcos Jr.’s candidacy, three of which have been consolidated into one case. Marcos Jr.'s name will be included on the ballot, which will be printed soon, despite the pending petitions, Jimenez said.

People are also reading…

Marcos Jr.’s camp thanked the elections commission “for upholding the law and the right of every bona fide candidate like Bongbong Marcos to run for public office free from any form of harassment and discrimination.”

The elder Marcos placed the Philippines under martial rule in 1972, a year before his term was to expire. He padlocked Congress and newspaper offices, ordered the arrest of political opponents and ruled by decree.

He was toppled in an army-backed “people power” revolt in 1986. He died in exile in Hawaii three years later without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he and his family amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while he was in power.

A Hawaii court found him liable for human rights violations and awarded $2 billion from his estate to compensate more than 9,000 Filipinos who filed a lawsuit against him for torture, incarceration, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.

His widow, Imelda Marcos, and her children were allowed to return to the Philippines in 1991. They have since made a political comeback, winning seats in Congress and powerful provincial posts.

Marcos Jr. has called the allegations against his father “lies.”

He has joined hands with Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte, President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, as his vice presidential running mate. Duterte backs his daughter’s run but opposes her pairing with Marcos Jr. and has vowed to never support him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

The seditious conspiracy case against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group marks the boldest attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol, but invoking the rarely used charge carries considerable risks.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After several months of positioning himself to run, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick is entering Pennsylvania's campaign for U.S. Senate, bringing a glittering resume and high-level connections across government, finance and politics to a topsy-turvy GOP primary field in one of the nation's premier contests.

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the 30-year-old Honduran woman, the worst seemed to be over. She’s been reunited with her son who, as a 6-year-old, was separated from her under the Trump administration. She’s working construction in North Carolina. And attorneys were negotiating a payment for families like hers that endured separations.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Nodland Elementary Kindergarten students design playgrounds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News