 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Philippines ready to back US if it gets embroiled in war

  • Updated
  • 0

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to American forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia's war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the United States in the fighting, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said Thursday.

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said President Rodrigo Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila where the president also expressed concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a U.N. General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

Duterte, whose stormy six-year term ends in June, has nurtured closer ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping while often criticizing U.S. security policies in the first years of his presidency. But Romualdez said Duterte told him that that the Russian invasion was wrong.

“He says if they’re asking for the support of the Philippines, it’s very clear that, of course, if push comes to shove, the Philippines will be ready to be part of the effort, especially if this Ukrainian crisis spills over to the Asian region,” Romualdez said in an online briefing with Manila-based journalists. “Give them the assurance that if ever needed, the Philippines is ready to offer whatever facilities or whatever things that the United States will need being a major — our number one ally.”

People are also reading…

Duterte did not specify in his remarks which Philippine facilities American forces would gain access to, but Romualdez said these could include the sprawling Clark and Subic Bay freeports northwest of Manila that used to be among the largest American air and naval bases outside the U.S. mainland until U.S. forces withdrew from them in the early 1990s.

There was no immediate comment from Duterte or his office.

The 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty commits the United States and the Philippines to come to the aid of the other in case of an attack. American officials have repeatedly assured their Philippine counterparts in recent years that they would honor their treaty obligations if Filipino forces, ships or aircraft come under attack in the disputed South China Sea, including by China.

U.S. national security officials have scheduled a meeting at the White House with ambassadors of the Association of Southeast Asian nations this week to discuss the widening sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Russia, including President Joe Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports, Romualdez said.

Romualdez also said he learned that Ukraine has appealed to many nations, including the Philippines, “to stop doing business with Russia” but said he was unaware if the request has been officially conveyed to Manila.

Another topic at the meeting with U.S. officials this week is Biden’s invitation to ASEAN heads of state to take part in a special U.S. summit on March 28. The 76-year-old Duterte may skip the event because it falls on his birthday and also because it will occur during the busy Philippine elections season, Romualdez said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike on maternity hospital 'atrocity,' says Zelensky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News