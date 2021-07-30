Philly board to vote on rejecting senator's election audit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elections board expects to vote Friday on whether to reject a Republican state senator's request for access to its voting machines for a “forensic investigation” into former President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection defeat.

The Office of the City Commissioners posted a draft letter on its website ahead of the morning meeting that, if approved, would tell Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, that Philadelphia “will not participate in your proposed analysis.”

Omar Sabir, one of two Democrats on the three-person board, said Friday morning he expects the vote to pass and the three-page letter to be sent out.

Mastriano, a leading proponent of Trump's efforts to overturn his narrow loss in the state to Joe Biden in November, did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.

It would be the second rejection in two days for Mastriano's effort to get access to voting equipment and records in three counties.