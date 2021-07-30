Philly board votes to reject state senator's election audit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elections board voted Friday to reject a Republican state senator's request for access to its voting machines for a “forensic investigation” into former President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection defeat.

The Office of the City Commissioners' unanimous decision will be laid out in a letter telling state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, that Philadelphia “will not participate in your proposed analysis.”

Omar Sabir, one of two Democrats on the three-person board, said shortly before the meeting that he thinks it’s time to move on.

“It’s time, it’s resources,” he said. “The 2020 election has been proven by many standards that there was no fraud and the election went well."

The vote occurred during a brief meeting at which the three election board members said little about Mastriano's July 7 request that gave them until the end of the month to reply.

Mastriano has said he plans to subpoena the three counties through the state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, which he chairs, but it's unclear if he has enough support from his fellow Republican senators to follow through with that threat.