 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philly judge wins Democratic primary for Superior Court
0 comments
AP

Philly judge wins Democratic primary for Superior Court

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia judge has been picked by Democratic voters as the party's nominee to run for an open seat on the statewide Superior Court in November.

Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Timika Lane won a three-way primary contest Tuesday, beating two lawyers in private practice from the Pittsburgh area.

The Superior Court handles criminal and civil appeals from county courts.

Lane led with almost 48% of the vote, with 76% of precincts reporting. More than 880,000 ballots were cast, about 10% of Pennsylvania's almost 8.8 million registered voters.

Republican Megan Sullivan ran unopposed for her party's nomination.

Results were still being counted Wednesday in a four-way Democratic primary contest for two open seats on the Commonwealth Court, which handles lawsuits and appeals involving state and governmental agencies.

Running were Common Pleas Court Judge David Lee Spurgeon and lawyer Amanda Green Hawkins of Allegheny County and Common Pleas Court judges Lori Dumas and Sierra Street of Philadelphia.

Republicans Drew Crompton and Stacy Wallace were uncontested.

On Tuesday night, Kevin Brobson, a Commonwealth Court judge from Dauphin County, won the Republican nomination in a three-way primary contest for an open seat on state Supreme Court.

Democrat Maria McLaughlin, a Superior Court judge, ran uncontested for her party’s nomination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+3
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
National Politics

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News