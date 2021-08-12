Philly, suburbs drive Pennsylvania's population growth

White people composed nearly 73.5% of the population in 2020, down 6 percentage points from the last decennial census in 2010. Hispanic people made up 8.1% of the population last year, up 2.4%. There were smaller increases in the Asian population and in the number of people who identify as more than one race.

The Black population remained nearly stable, representing about 10.5% of the state’s overall population.

The growing Hispanic population helped drive increases in two of the state's biggest cities, Allentown and Reading. But two other cities, Pittsburgh and Erie, got smaller.

Erie, tucked in the state's northwestern corner, hemorrhaged nearly 7,000 residents, or nearly 7% of its population. Reading gained about that many people to surpass Erie as the state's fourth-largest city. Pittsburgh, the state's second-largest city behind Philadelphia with a population of about 303,000, lost a couple thousand residents.

Meanwhile, Cumberland County, west of Harrisburg, added 24,000 residents between 2010 and 2020 — a growth rate of more than 10%, and best in the state, according to the census numbers. Nearby counties, including Lebanon, Dauphin and Lancaster, also added population.