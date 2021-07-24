Phoenix officer arrested for assaulting handcuffed man

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer was arrested for allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man after prosecutors reviewed footage from his body-worn camera, authorities said.

Police said late Friday that 23-year-old officer Conner Orth-Smith has resigned. They announced the arrest a week after Orth-Smith responded to hospital security guards who called for help with a man who refused to leave the property.

Phoenix police said the man appeared to be intoxicated, and Orth-Smith agreed to take him to get help. The man, who was not identified, was eventually arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer.

A prosecutor reviewing the security camera footage flagged what appeared to be excessive use of force by the officer, and Phoenix police were notified on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

“Our review showed Orth-Smith physically assaulting the man while he was handcuffed causing visible injuries,” Phoenix police said in a news release. “The actions of the officer were unreasonable and in no way proportional to the man’s actions.”

Police and prosecutors did not release the body camera footage, but Police Chief Jeri Williams said the officer's behavior was “egregious, appalling and will not be tolerated.”