Phoenix police arrest man in connection with sexual assaults

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with six sexual assaults dating to at least 2016.

Kedrin Wardell, 48, was arrested on Thursday in Chandler after DNA evidence connected him to four assaults.

Police said they connected Wardell to two other sexual assaults without DNA evidence but did not release details.

Wardell was found near the site of a sexual assault in July 2020 and matched the victim’s description of the assailant, police said. His DNA was collected and matched the 2020 assault, two in 2019 and one in 2016, according to authorities.

Wardell is accused of punching one woman, hitting another with a shovel, holding the victims against their will, and sexually assaulting the victims in each case, KNXV-TV reported.

Maricopa County jail records showed Wardell was in custody on Friday, and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could respond to the allegations on his behalf.

Wardell faces charges including sexual assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

