Phoenix police: Father hit by car, saves 5-year-old child

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit from behind by a car, but he was able to push his 5-year-old child out of the way.

Authorities say the driver did not stop after the collision Friday morning in south Phoenix. Police are searching for an early 2000s gray Honda Civic.

The collision occurred near 25th Street and Broadway Road, just south of Sky Harbor International Airport and the Salt River.

