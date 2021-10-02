 Skip to main content
AP

Pick for new Terre Haute casino owner expected in November

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials expect to decide in November which company will get the next chance to open up a new casino in Terre Haute.

The Indiana Gaming Commission has started reviewing applications from four companies for the casino license that were submitted in September.

Those companies want to revive the Terre Haute project that has stalled amid an investigation into criminal and financial misconduct allegations against top executives in the ownership group which first sought the license in 2019.

Gaming Commission executive director Greg Small told commission board members this past week he was pleased with the competition for the project and that a license recommendation would be made at its Nov. 17 meeting.

The applicants include Hard Rock International, which had an agreement to operate a planned $125 million casino in Terre Haute before the state commission voted in June against renewing the casino license because the new ownership hadn’t hired an executive team or secured full financing after more than a year.

People are also reading…

The proposal submitted by Full House Resorts, the owner of an Indiana casino in the Ohio River town of Rising Sun, includes a 100-room hotel and a greenhouse housing a restaurant and events center along Interstate 70. The casino plan from Churchill Downs Inc. would build a 125-room hotel with a rooftop lounge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Locations

Tags

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: Ancient oak tree at Ponca State Park

