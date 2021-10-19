Pima board appoints Stahl Hamilton to fill Senate vacancy

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-0 to appoint state Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton to fill a midterm vacancy in the Arizona Senate.

Stahl Hamilton will fill the Legislative District 10 seat vacated by fellow Tucson Democrat Kirsten Engle. She resigned to run for a U.S. House seat held by retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, another Democrat.

Stahl Hamilton is a Presbyterian minister who has elected to the state House last year.

The supervisors selected Stahl Hamilton from among three nominees chosen by Democratic Party officials in the legislative district.

Party officials and the county supervisors will play the same roles in selecting a new representative to replace Stahl Hamilton in the House.

