 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pima County leader to resign months after bicycle crash

  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Longtime Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry is resigning more than five months after he was seriously injured when a driver struck him while he was riding his bicycle.

The Board of Supervisors agenda for April 5 lists the immediate acceptance of Huckleberry's resignation and lists the promotion of interim county administrator Jan Lesher to the permanent position as a possible action item.

Huckleberry was injured on Oct. 23 when a driver made an unsafe lane change and struck another vehicle, which careened into a downtown Tucson intersection and hit Huckleberry. He was wearing a helmet but suffered a brain bleed, a punctured lung and broken ribs.

He was released to home rehabilitation in early January. The county released a statement from Huckleberry's family on Thursday saying they “have good news to report on Chuck’s recovery” and that he speaks often of returning to work.

People are also reading…

But the statement also said that while his doctors see his optimism as a positive he should focus on his recovery.

Huckleberry was 71 when he was injured and had served as the county administrator for 28 years. In that role, he managed a $2.1 billion budget and oversaw a staff of more than 7,300 employees, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

The Star cited a statement released by the family attorney Friday that said he faced months of additional therapy and “is unable to do the position justice at this time.”

The statement released by attorney Ted Schmidt on behalf of Huckleberry and his wife Maureen said resigning will allow the county to move ahead without the concern over his medical condition and potential return to work.

When he was released from the hospital, his wife said he was undergoing speech, physical and occupational therapy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers peppered Gov. Bill Lee's finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium. Some said the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team's planned stadium upgrades just last year.

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state's attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week, wrapping up a monthslong investigation that has splintered the state's Republicans.

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Watch Now: Related Video

President Zelenskyy accuses two top security officials of being 'traitors,' strips them of titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News