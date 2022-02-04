Pima County official resigns, says evictions too frustrating

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Pima County constable is resigning, citing frustrations with having to serve people with eviction notices while not being able to help them stay in their homes.

“I have collected fulfilling experiences as well as terrible, life-changing ones that I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” Constable Kristen Randall ’s resignation letter said.

Randall's resignation takes effect Feb., 13. The county Board of Supervisors will appoint a replacement.

Randall said she provided people with advance notices of their evictions and told them about available assistance, but that those efforts have become fruitless with declining availability of housing and increasing rent prices.

“There is a great divide between my vision of what a constable should do and between the accepted practice of others,” Randall said in her resignation letter. “When a force for good can so easily be a force of pain and destruction, we should examine how this archaic position can better fit the needs of a changing community.”

Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson said the county would be better off having the Sheriff's Department handle evictions instead of constables “because it would save the public money and there would be more accountability.”

