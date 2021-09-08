Pima County OKs insurance penalty for unvaccinated employees

That's over half of the peak hospitalizations during the 2020 summer surge and about two-fifths of the pandemic peak during last winter's surge.

— The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to authorize the hiring of two new two public health workers to track the pandemic and educate the public about COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations.

The board voted 4-1 Tuesday to authorize hiring an epidemiologist and a community health education specialist after at least one board member questioned whether the positions were necessary, The Miner reported.

Public Health Director Denise Burley said her department would encourage residents to get vaccinations and to talk with their medical providers,

Supervisor Hildy Angius voted to authorize the hirings but said many people distrust information provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.