Pima County revokes face-mask policy to follow fed guidance

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded its mandatory face mask policy in most public settings on Friday for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a day after federal health officials issued similar guidance.

The board voted 4-1 to change the mandate to a recommendation for people who are not fully vaccinated and in settings like public transportation and schools for everyone. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced she would ask the city council to vote on a similar action next week, although she expressed reservations because it is impossible to tell who is vaccinated. She also took a shot at Gov. Doug Ducey, who withdrew cities and counties' ability to issue the mandates in March.

“It is because we masked up and followed the advice of our public health experts that we are in a position where cases are low and we can take additional steps to fully return back to normal," Romero said in a statement. “Unlike our state leaders, here in Tucson we have listened to our public health experts and followed the science since the beginning of this pandemic.”

Pima County and the cities of Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and some others refused to follow Ducey's order to rescind mandates he allowed them to issue to slow the spread of the coronavirus last June.