 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County Superior Court gets 3 judges to fill vacancies
View Comments
AP

Pima County Superior Court gets 3 judges to fill vacancies

{{featured_button_text}}

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Superior Court is getting three new judges.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday appointed Jeffrey Sklar, Lisa Abrams and Gary Cohen to the court to fill some judicial vacancies.

The vacancies were created by the appointment of Judge John Hinderaker to the United States District Court, District of Arizona, and the retirement of judges Gus Aragón and Leslie Miller.

Sklar has been a commercial litigator since 2010 and has been serving since 2018 as a Pima County Superior Court Judge Pro Tem, where he handles civil and family law related settlement conferences.

Abrams has been serving since 2010 as a commissioner for the Pima County Superior Court. She’s currently on the juvenile bench and has previously served on the Family Law and Probate benches.

Cohen has practiced law since 1993. His current practice includes government defense, personal injury, commercial litigation, employment, and appellate matters.

He’s been serving as a Judge Pro Tem for Pima County Superior Court since 2004 as a mediator for civil cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
National Politics

Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

  • Updated

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump leaves a destructive presidential legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News