 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pima County supervisors fill 2 vacancies in Arizona House

  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has appointed real estate investor and U.S. Army Reserve officer Morgan Abraham and attorney and law professor Christopher Mathis to Arizona House seats to fill vacancies.

Mathis was appointed Tuesday to a District 9 seat to replace fellow Democrat Randy Friese, who resigned last month.

Abraham, also a Democrat, was appointed to replace Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton as one of two representatives for District 10. Stahl Hamilton stepped down when appointed to fill a Senate vacancy.

Under state law, the two new representatives appointed Tuesday had to be Democrats because they replaced Democratic lawmakers.

Party activists had nominated three people for appointment by the county supervisors to fill each vacancy.

Mathis is the husband of Colleen Coyle Mathis, the former independent chair of Arizona’s 2011 redistricting commission.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Lawyers allied with Trump ordered to pay $175K in sanctions

Lawyers allied with Trump ordered to pay $175K in sanctions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump were ordered Thursday to pay Detroit and Michigan a total of $175,000 in sanctions for abusing the court system with a sham lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK PM Johnson under fire over Christmas lockdown party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News