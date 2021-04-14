Pima County to get $2.1M to cover costs of asylum seekers

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — County officials in southern Arizona have said the federal government will provide $2.1 million to cover the costs of supporting people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the grant for Pima County, which includes Tucson, The Arizona Daily Star reported Tuesday. The funding is expected to cover costs related to food, shelter, transportation and medical care for migrants.

Federal officials are dealing with tens of thousands of asylum seekers arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border each month. Officials are searching for ways to house the families and unaccompanied children.

The announcement came after Tucson officials said this week that they have contracted with hotels to temporarily house migrants as a tent-like facility is being built by Customs and Border Protection.

The facility is scheduled to open in late April or early May and is designed to hold 500 people. But COVID-19 restrictions and other concerns likely will initially limit capacity to about 150 to 200 people, officials said.