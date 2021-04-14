 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County to get $2.1M to cover costs of asylum seekers
0 comments
AP

Pima County to get $2.1M to cover costs of asylum seekers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — County officials in southern Arizona have said the federal government will provide $2.1 million to cover the costs of supporting people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the grant for Pima County, which includes Tucson, The Arizona Daily Star reported Tuesday. The funding is expected to cover costs related to food, shelter, transportation and medical care for migrants.

Federal officials are dealing with tens of thousands of asylum seekers arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border each month. Officials are searching for ways to house the families and unaccompanied children.

The announcement came after Tucson officials said this week that they have contracted with hotels to temporarily house migrants as a tent-like facility is being built by Customs and Border Protection.

The facility is scheduled to open in late April or early May and is designed to hold 500 people. But COVID-19 restrictions and other concerns likely will initially limit capacity to about 150 to 200 people, officials said.

Work on the structure has already started. A similar facility built in Yuma in 2019 had air conditioning and was stocked with food and clothes.

Huckelberry said Tucson can apply for reimbursement for providing shelter for migrants at hotels and motels. The city so far has paid more than $6,000 to house about 75 people in hotels, officials said.

County officials said more than 600 people have been driven from the border town of Ajo to a shelter in Tucson since March 19. Most were families who came to the U.S. from Brazil, Venezuela and Cuba.

Huckelberry said the county has spent more than $30,000 on transportation, including payments for separate vehicles for six migrants who tested positive for COVID-19. The additional federal funds will cover most of the county's expenses, he said.

In 2019, Pima County helped shelter more than 20,000 asylum seekers and the federal government reimbursed the county for associated costs more than a year later. The funding was advanced this year.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Arizona Daily Star.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Reading Ranch

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News