Pipeline foes ask Nebraska to revoke project land easements

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline asked Nebraska state regulators on Monday to revoke the land easements granted to the company across private land now that the project has officially been scrapped.

Attorneys for Bold Nebraska and the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska made the request in a letter to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, which approved the pipeline's proposed route in 2017.

“The commission has an obligation to protect property rights which are unjustifiably and unnecessarily threatened and encumbered as long as the route approval remains in effect,” attorneys Ken Winston of Bold Nebraska and Brad Jolly of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska wrote in the joint letter.

Winston and Jolly said the current situation with developer TC Energy limits landowners' ability to use and develop their property and has a negative impact on its economic viability.

“The easement creates a cloud on the title of the property, making it more difficult to sell or transfer the owner's interest in the property,” the attorneys wrote.

