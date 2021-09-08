Pittsburgh schools chief resigns in wake of ethics ruling

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The superintendent of Pittsburgh’s public school will step down in the wake of an ethics commission finding that he submitted “negligent” reimbursements for travel and was improperly paid for days off when he was not working for the school district.

District officials said Wednesday that Superintendent Anthony Hamlet submitted his resignation, effective Oct. 1. He will get a severance package worth about $400,000, equal to one year of salary and benefits, according to the district solicitor, Ira Weiss.

Last month, the State Ethics Commission said Hamlet also violated ethics rules by taking money for public appearances related to his position at the district. The commission ordered Hamlet to pay $1,750 to the state and $6,200 to the school district and to forfeit 14 vacation days.

Hamlet, who has maintained that he did nothing wrong, said in a resignation letter that it was best for the district's students and families that he step down and “embark upon a new chapter in my professional life.”