Pittsburgh takes big step toward electing first Black mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto lost his bid for re-election Tuesday as the city took a big step toward electing its first Black chief executive.

Peduto, a Democrat, had been seeking a third term against three primary challengers but instead called to congratulate Ed Gainey, a five-term state representative. “Wishing him well,” Peduto tweeted late Tuesday.

Gainey was all but assured a victory in November in the heavily Democratic city. He had consistently made the campaign about equality for Black and poor residents, and accused Peduto of failing to ensure equity in policing, housing and other areas. At one point, he called Pittsburgh “a tale of two cities.”

“One person can't change a city. A city is changed when we all come together to improve the quality of life for everybody,” Gainey told supporters late Tuesday.

Statewide, Pennsylvania voters were given the opportunity to limit a governor's emergency authority — more than a year after Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic restrictions drew fierce backlash among legislative Republicans — in an otherwise quiet off-year primary election that also included balloting for an open seat on the state's highest court.