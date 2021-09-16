Plan proposes big changes in Iowa's congressional districts

The agency's report said the ideal congressional district population is 797,592 and each of the new districts are close to that, with the 1st District having 63 more people, the 2nd District 36 under, the 3rd eight people under, and the 4th 18 under.

Now that the first map is provided to the Legislature and the public, a five-member Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission has 14 days to hold public hearings to gather comment and prepare a report for the Legislature.

The commission has scheduled virtual hearings for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Legislature is scheduled to meet in special session beginning Oct. 5 to consider the first proposal.

Republicans hold a majority in the Legislature so they will have the power to approve or reject the first set of maps.

“Our nonpartisan redistricting process in Iowa is considered one of the fairest in the nation. After months of delays, we now have a proposed set of maps for redistricting in front of the Iowa Legislature. We will do our due diligence and review it thoroughly to ensure it is a fair set of maps for the people of Iowa," Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said in a statement.