Plan released for $440M in Idaho education rescue money

“Addressing ‘unfinished learning’ is a top priority of the board,” Keckler said.

State officials said last fall’s early reading assessment showed a 5% drop from the previous year in K-3 students reading at grade level. Students from low-incoming families fell further behind than their peers.

“Similar patterns were seen among many, but not all, traditionally underserved groups, highlighting the need for targeted support,” the draft plan said.

Officials said they are waiting on results from this spring's early reading assessment to see whether the gap narrowed. Other metrics, officials said, will also be used to identify priorities.

Some school districts halted in-person instruction as coronavirus infections and deaths rose in the state in spring 2020, and some used a hybrid model. The 2020-2021 school year began with similar precautions, but districts have been aiming to return to normal now that there's a vaccine against COVID-19.

State officials in the draft plan also said there will be an effort to “develop strategies to analyze intervention priorities outside of the academic context, such as student social/emotional health and economic need, which may have changed based on the ongoing COVID-19 disruptions.”