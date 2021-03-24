Plan to limit turbines riles growing Kansas wind industry

The growth also has sparked a backlash from some property owners in rural areas and small towns. They’ve complained about noise from whirring blades, “flicker” from their shadows, lighting for turbines at night and the marring of once-glorious views.

“Now, our way of life will never be the same,” Janet Beene, whose family has a farm southwest of Fort Scott, inside the footprint of a planned wind farm, said in written testimony. “The beautiful pastures with amazing sunsets will never be the same. And what about the pasture and cropland that is being destroyed for this so-called ‘green energy’?”

Supporters of the bill argue that property owners face the negative effects of large turbines even if they refuse to allow them on their property because their neighbors can't resist companies' payments. They said county officials are often ill-equipped to deal with “industrial wind” and its attorneys, making state regulations necessary.

“It would also curb industrial wind companies from intimidating and bullying the counties and towns of Kansas into submission,” Nick Aberle, a Sabetha farmer, testified this week.