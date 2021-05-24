Plan to relocate wolves stirs debate in rural New Mexico

“Translocating wolves with this kill history is a threat to New Mexico livestock and is disingenuous to producers and other citizens,” the group wrote in a letter to the Fish and Wildlife Service. “Translocating wolves with this history to private lands will only increase the animosity between producers and the Fish and Wildlife Service over its management of the Mexican gray wolf program.”

The proposal for letting the wolves go on the Ladder Ranch comes as federal managers try to boost genetic diversity among the wild population in New Mexico and Arizona.

Ranchers argue that there’s nothing to keep the wolves from wandering to other parts of the Gila National Forest. They noted the previous conflicts happened about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) from where the wolves would be released.

Officials with the Ladder Ranch welcome the plan, saying the offer to have wolves roaming the property was made years ago. Mike Phillips, director of the Turner Endangered Species Fund, has said the pair and their pups deserve a shot at trying to make a go of it in the wild.

The Fish and Wildlife Service did not immediately say how long it would take for the agency to review the comments. Plans called for releasing the wolves next month.