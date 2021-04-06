Plan to upgrade Alaska airport is criticized by residents

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A plan to upgrade an Alaska airport has faced criticism from residents as contractors plan to begin construction on the $20 million federally funded project this month.

Residents and organizations such as the Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition want more state accountability after toxic chemicals were found at the Gustavus airport in 2018, Alaska's Energy Desk reported Monday.

The contaminants found are known as PFAS, a group of toxic chemicals found in firefighting foam that used to be required at airports and defense sites.

They are also called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down. The chemicals were discovered in water, soil and wells around the Southeast Alaska community.

Alaska's Energy Desk reported that there is evidence the contaminants are linked to cancer, thyroid problems and other negative health effects.

Members of the Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition said they do not think the environmental oversight by the state will do enough to keep residents safe.