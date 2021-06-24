Planned Parenthood, Right to Life oppose Missouri tax bill

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood and Missouri Right to Life on Thursday told a state Senate panel that legislation seeking to cut off funding to Planned Parenthood would in effect be “useless.”

Both groups testified against the legislation in an odd moment of unity during a special session over a critical Medicaid funding tax.

Angie Postal, the vice president of education policy and community engagement for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said its clinics already don't get any funding through the state's family planning services program for uninsured women, which is what the pending bills seek to ban.

“You just heard from Planned Parenthood that language... that would prevent our public tax dollars from going to pay for abortion, is useless," Missouri Right to Life Executive Director Susan Klein said.

Klein said lawmakers need to find another way to ban state funding for Planned Parenthood.

Anti-abortion lawmakers this year tried to end funding for Planned Parenthood by adding the ban to a must-pass tax that brings in a critical chunk of Medicaid funding. Disagreement over doing so derailed efforts to renew the tax during lawmakers' regular session, which ended last month.