Planned Parenthood sues Montana over new abortion laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Montana filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block four new laws restricting access to abortion in the state before they take effect.

The laws are set to take effect Oct. 1. They would ban abortion after 20 weeks of gestations; restrict access to medication abortion and ban access to medication abortion through telehealth; require abortion providers to ask patients if they would like to view an ultrasound; and prohibit insurance plans that cover abortion procedures from being offered on the federal exchange.

The lawsuit filed in Yellowstone District Court claims the laws violate Montana’s constitution, which protects access to abortion before the fetus is viable, generally at 24 weeks gestation.

The laws were passed earlier this year by the Republican-dominated Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte, who last November became Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years. Former Democratic governors blocked previous attempts to limit abortion access.

Martha Stahl, president of Planned Parenthood of Montana, said the laws would have a disproportionate impact on people in rural areas, low-income families and Native Americans.

Supporters of the laws have said they will protect women seeking abortion and make the procedure safer. Abortion advocates disputed those arguments.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0