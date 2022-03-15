 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Plea discussions launched in stalled 9/11 case at Guantanamo

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) —

Prosecutors have initiated discussions on a potential plea agreement to resolve the long-stalled case of five men held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center who have been charged with planning and providing assistance for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Some relatives of people killed in the attacks were notified Tuesday that the prosecution approached lawyers for the defendants offering to discuss plea deals that would include removing the death penalty as a potential sentence — a significant development in a case that has been mired in pre-trial litigation at the U.S. base in Cuba for nearly a decade.

Any agreement would require the defendants to provide details about their roles in the plot, and there would be a hearing on their sentences, according to an email sent to families who receive notices from the Defense Victim Outreach program. That program was created by lawyers for the defendants to provide updates on the case.

The Office of Military Commissions, which oversees the tribunals at Guantanamo, declined comment.

People are also reading…

All participants in the commissions, which include elements of the military and civilian court systems, are prohibited from publicly discussing the details of plea negotiations before an agreement is reached.

A separate email from a victim outreach program set up by the government acknowledged media reports about the plea discussions without confirming that they have occurred or were initiated by the prosecution.

The offer to discuss pleas, which occurred as the legal teams gathered at the base for more pretrial hearings, was first reported by The New York Times and Lawdragon, a legal news site that has extensively covered Guantanamo litigation.

The five defendants were arraigned in May 2012 on war crimes charges that include murder, terrorism and hijacking for alleged roles planning and providing financial and logistical help in the plot that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.

Among the five defendants are Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, a senior al-Qaida figure who has described himself as the mastermind of the plot. The government has resisted efforts to try the men separately, and an effort to reach a settlement under President Donald Trump was rebuffed by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The trial has bogged down largely over legal issues surrounding what evidence can be used against the men, who were held in clandestine CIA detention facilities and subjected to torture following their capture. It has also been repeatedly stalled by the pandemic and the logistical difficulties of trying five men, all with separate U.S.-based defense teams, on the difficult-to-reach base at the southeastern tip of Cuba.

President Barack Obama sought to move the case to federal court in New York but reversed course and kept it at Guantanamo because of political opposition.

Family members of 9/11 victims who are brought down to view the pretrial proceedings have expressed mixed views on the proceedings, with some eager to see a trial held at Guantanamo and an eventual execution and others calling for speedier resolution.

A group called September 11th Family Members for Peaceful Tomorrows has long called for plea deals, expressing frustration with the slow pace of the proceedings. Group member Terry Rockefeller said a resolution would enable the defendants to testify in any other criminal or civil cases related to the attacks.

“We’re almost to the 10th anniversary, and it’s not only clear to us that a trial, if it were to ever happen, would take years but it will face years of appeals," said Rockefeller, whose sister, Laura, was killed in the World Trade Center. "And we believe pretrial agreements are the only way to get any measure of truth, justice and accountability.”

In addition to the defendants in the 9/11 case, there are five other prisoners at Guantanamo facing trial by military commission in cases that are also bogged down in various stages of pretrial litigation.

The U.S. holds a total of 38 men at Guantanamo, which opened in January 2002.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden's trip to underscore unity with Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News