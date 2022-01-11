 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poland announces tax cuts meant to ease soaring inflation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday announced a second round of sales tax cuts as part of the right-wing government’s efforts to fight inflation after it reached a 21-year high last month.

Morawiecki blamed surging consumer prices on high energy costs, saying they are the result of Russian gas prices and the European Union’s policy on greenhouse gas emissions. However, the head of the International Energy Agency has said a jump in demand for fossil fuels plays a bigger role, and opposition leaders have accused the ruling party of clinging to coal for too long.

The prime minister said rebounding demand for goods since the depths of the coronavirus pandemic also contributed to the inflation spike.

From February through July, the tax on engine fuels will be cut to 8% from 23%, the government said. There will be no tax on gas used for cooking and heating or on artificial fertilizers, which are made with gas. On some foods, it will drop to zero from 5%.

Morawiecki appealed to food sellers to lower their prices accordingly and said people should see a positive change in the coming weeks. The move was expected to cost the government up to 20 billion zlotys ($5 billion) but should result in reducing inflation by some 1.5 percentage points, he maintained.

The announcement comes as the government is facing strong criticism from individuals and professional groups over the complicated personal income tax system it launched on Jan. 1.

Morawiecki has said the “Polish Order” system will benefit most Poles, especially those with modest earnings, but January payouts to police and pensioners have been significantly lower than in December, drawing public ire.

The government has accused employers' accountants of incorrect calculations and promised equalizing payouts in the coming weeks.

Other anti-inflation tax cuts and aid for the hardest-hit households were announced in November and took effect on Dec. 20, costing the government some 10 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion.)

The state statistical office said consumer prices rose 8.6% in December compared with a year earlier, the highest rate since November 2000.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version, a move that would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump's excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights groups won’t be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.

