 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 23 shots fired into vacant home of Alabama senator
0 Comments
AP

Police: 23 shots fired into vacant home of Alabama senator

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police are investigating after about two dozen gunshots were fired into the house of an Alabama lawmaker who wasn't home at the time.

The Mobile Police Department tells local news outlets that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Thursday at the home of state Sen. Vivian Davis Figures.

Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy said no one was home and no injuries reported.

Levy said the incident “does not appear to be a random act." Police counted 23 shots.

Neighbors in Mobile's Toulminville area said they heard the shots but didn't see anyone.

The shooting was not reported to police until Thursday afternoon.

Figures didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The 64-year-old has served in the state Senate since 1997, earlier serving on the Mobile City Council.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

H.C. Andersen fairy tales unfold in Denmark museum

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
National Politics

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News