Police arrest 1,200 people over three months on Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have arrested more than 1,200 people on the Strip during a three-month operation during the coronavirus pandemic to reduce violence in the area, authorities said.

Police Capt. Dori Koren said the department's Convention Center Area Command arrested 1,229 people and confiscated 64 guns from the area, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday. The charges included disorderly conduct, assault, battery, robbery and illegal shooting.

“Violent crime on and around the Las Vegas Strip began to rise significantly in September,” Koren said in a statement on Friday. “The primary driver for this activity was related to a sharp rise in firearm-related incidents and aggravated assaults.”

Police called the effort Operation Persistent Pressure. It ran overnight every Friday and Saturday from mid-September until late December.

“The spike in crime we saw in our tourist corridor was resolved to some extent,” Koren said earlier in the week. “We made tremendous progress in dealing with the violent crime that you saw in our tourist corridor.”