Police arrest 2 accused of California unemployment fraud

Friday's arrests show how time-consuming it will be for authorities to track down people accused of stealing that money. In this case, police weren't looking for evidence of unemployment fraud, but they stumbled upon it. It took more than a month for investigators to track down all of money associated with the names in the red notebook.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said she has about a dozen investigators assigned to unemployment fraud, estimating they are looking into close to $3 million in fraud right now.

“We could probably work ourselves for the next 10 years on these cases,” because there are so many, she said.

District attorneys across the state were shocked last year to discover the state had OK'd millions of dollars in unemployment benefits in the names of prison inmates, including killers on death row at the San Quentin State Prison. An audit released last month showed the state paid at least $810 million in the names of 45,000 prison inmates.

But the investigations into those cases have been slow, tough work. Employment Development Director Rita Sanez told reporters on Thursday there had been about 130 fraud arrests statewide — a number Schubert says is just a fraction of the total active investigations.