Police arrest teen after German couple killed in own home

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of killing a couple in their home while their four children were present.

The 47-year-old woman and her 51-year-old husband were found with stab wounds early Sunday in the basement of their house in Mistelbach, near the Bavarian town of Bayreuth.

Upper Franconia police said they were alerted by neighbors who had heard cries for help shortly after midnight.

Officers launched a manhunt for the suspect, who gave himself up to police several hours later.

German news agency dpa quoted a police spokesman saying the teenager wasn't a member of the family, but initial information indicated he was a guest.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the couple's four underage children had witnessed the crime itself. They were being looked after by social workers, dpa reported.

