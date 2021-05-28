Police board sues Kansas City, mayor over budget plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners filed a lawsuit Friday against the mayor and City Council over plans to change how a portion of the police department's budget will be spent.

The board voted 4-1 during a closed meeting to file the lawsuit, with Mayor Quinton Lucas as the only dissenting vote.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Jackson County Circuit Court, came after the City Council passed two ordinances last week that moved $42.3 million from the police department's budget to a new fund that would support mental health and community engagement programs aimed at getting at the root causes of some violent crime.

The ordinances would require the city manager and board of commissioners to negotiate over how the funds are spent.