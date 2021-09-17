 Skip to main content
Police: California prison guard beat banker over face mask
AP

Police: California prison guard beat banker over face mask

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison guard was arrested this week on suspicion of beating a Wells Fargo branch manager and calling him a racial slur after being asked to wear a mask inside the bank, police in Grover Beach said.

James Allen Jones, Jr. was arrested at his job at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday following a 10-day investigation into the Sept. 3 attack.

The bank manager told the San Luis Obispo Tribune that a customer became upset when he asked the man to put on a face mask, called the manager a racist slur and caused a commotion in the lobby. Later that evening, the manager said the man showed up in the parking lot and fought with him. The man fled before police officers arrived.

Police Chief John Peters said investigators identified Jones as the suspect after interviewing witnesses and gathering surveillance video and still photos of him. They obtained warrants to search his home and property and arrested him at his workplace for investigation of committing a hate crime, making criminal threats and battery with serious bodily injury.

Police said Jones, who is white, made racist comments to the Hispanic victim during the fight.

“Hateful speech, violent behavior, racism, bigotry and prejudice of all forms are not acceptable, and they have no place in our society,” Peters said in a news release. "The city of Grover Beach is committed to fostering a collaborative, safe and culturally diverse environment for its residents, workers, business owners and tourists. We will continue to advance values of human rights, peace, respect and inclusivity in our community.”

Peters said police will present their case and ask San Luis Obispo County prosecutors to file charges next week.

It's not known whether Jones has retained an attorney. A call to a phone number listed for him went unanswered.

A call seeking information about his work status at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has not been returned.

