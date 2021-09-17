Police: California prison guard beat banker over face mask

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison guard was arrested this week on suspicion of beating a Wells Fargo branch manager and calling him a racial slur after being asked to wear a mask inside the bank, police in Grover Beach said.

James Allen Jones, Jr. was arrested at his job at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday following a 10-day investigation into the Sept. 3 attack.

The bank manager told the San Luis Obispo Tribune that a customer became upset when he asked the man to put on a face mask, called the manager a racist slur and caused a commotion in the lobby. Later that evening, the manager said the man showed up in the parking lot and fought with him. The man fled before police officers arrived.

Police Chief John Peters said investigators identified Jones as the suspect after interviewing witnesses and gathering surveillance video and still photos of him. They obtained warrants to search his home and property and arrested him at his workplace for investigation of committing a hate crime, making criminal threats and battery with serious bodily injury.

Police said Jones, who is white, made racist comments to the Hispanic victim during the fight.