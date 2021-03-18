 Skip to main content
Police can now impound street racing vehicles in Phoenix
AP

Police can now impound street racing vehicles in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Drivers who are caught street racing or driving recklessly in Phoenix could now have their car impounded for 30 days under a new city ordinance passed this week.

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved the ordinance on Wednesday allowing police to tow and impound vehicles involved in illegal street racing or reckless driving for up to 30 days, KPHO-TV reported.

Drivers must now pay for the tow, storage and administrative fees before the vehicle will be released.

The ordinance also allows for “earlier release for exceptions for non-owner drivers, rentals and stolen vehicles,” said Councilmember Michael Nowakowski, chair of the Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee.

City officials and authorities in Phoenix have seen an increase in street racing in the last two years, and created the Street Racing Task Force to combat complaints over reckless driving. Members of the task force have said races could attract groups up to 500 people.

Phoenix joins Tucson as the only other city in Arizona with a similar ordinance.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KPHO-TV.

