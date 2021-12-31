Police charge 16-year-old in Delaware death 6 months ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 16-year-old Delaware youth has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes related to the death of a young adult more than six months ago, state police announced on Friday.

The unnamed juvenile male from Millsboro had been held at the state-run Ferris School treatment facility where state troopers went on Thursday for his arrest. He was arraigned in Family Court and remains in state custody on a $130,000 bond, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

The teenager is accused in the death of a 20-year-old male in Blades. Police responding to a complaint of shots fired on June 19 found the victim lying near a road with an apparent gunshot wound. The young man, who was also not identified in Friday’s news release, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Detectives identified the suspect through their investigation and obtained an arrest warrant, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

The juvenile suspect also was charged with two firearm-related counts and first-degree robbery, according to the release.

