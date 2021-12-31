 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police charge 16-year-old in Delaware death 6 months ago

  • 0

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 16-year-old Delaware youth has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes related to the death of a young adult more than six months ago, state police announced on Friday.

The unnamed juvenile male from Millsboro had been held at the state-run Ferris School treatment facility where state troopers went on Thursday for his arrest. He was arraigned in Family Court and remains in state custody on a $130,000 bond, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

The teenager is accused in the death of a 20-year-old male in Blades. Police responding to a complaint of shots fired on June 19 found the victim lying near a road with an apparent gunshot wound. The young man, who was also not identified in Friday’s news release, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Detectives identified the suspect through their investigation and obtained an arrest warrant, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

The juvenile suspect also was charged with two firearm-related counts and first-degree robbery, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The question of whether Ohio's new congressional map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the Republicans who controlled the mapmaking process drew strong pushback Tuesday among justices of the Ohio Supreme Court.

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group to stay in the Mediterranean Sea region rather than move on to the Middle East, amid worries about the buildup of thousands of Russian troops near the Ukraine border.

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's new redistricting commission approved congressional and legislative maps Tuesday, ones that are fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature the past two decades.

House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed

House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol says the Supreme Court should let stand an appeals court ruling that the National Archives turn over documents from former President Donald Trump that might shed light on the events leading up to and including that day.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Night club plans for New Year's Eve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News