Police chief apologizes after probe finds he mocked Asians

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — The police chief on the Hawaiian island of Kauai has apologized after a discrimination investigation found he mocked people of Asian descent.

Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck, speaking in a video posted on social media, said his comments were "insensitive and improper as the chief of police,” The Garden Island newspaper reported this week.

“In hindsight, I recognize regardless of my intent, my words have caused people pain,” Raybuck said in the statement. “I look forward to the opportunity to apologize directly to those who have been hurt by my words and I hope that we may repair our relationships moving forward.”

The investigation by the Kauai Police Commission found Raybuck violated county discrimination policies and created a hostile work environment for an officer based on race.

Both are cause for “appropriate corrective action,” said a Feb. 26 letter written by commission chair Catherine Adams that was obtained by the newspaper.

Raybuck said he respects the findings of the Police Commission investigation and will accept any disciplinary action.