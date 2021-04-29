Police conduct, choke holds bill heads to Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A measure that would force law enforcement agencies across Florida examine the use of force, including potentially lethal choke holds, headed to the governor's desk Thursday — a victory for African American lawmakers who had pleaded for police reforms in the wake of national protests over the treatment of Black people by police.

But even as Black lawmakers savored a legislative triumph, they openly lamented that it may not go far enough to placate the furor that roiled communities after a Minnesota police officer lodged his knee for more than nine minutes against the neck of a Black man named George Floyd.

“Many people have said we haven’t gone far enough, but this as a step,” said Sen. Randolph Bracy, a Democrat and member of the Black Caucus, who won unanimous passage for the proposal in the Republican-run chamber.

Law enforcement agencies have come under pressure to examine the training and procedures they use in treating people in custody and to focus on de-escalation instead of choke holds and deadly force.

The proposal also aims to keep bad cops from being hired and requires that officers be better trained on when the use of force is appropriate. That training would underscore the duty to intervene when one of their own goes too far.