Police groups endorse Biden’s pick for civil rights chief

Merrick Garland, who was confirmed Wednesday to be attorney general, had emphasized at his confirmation hearing that he was committed to combating racial discrimination in policing and told lawmakers that America doesn’t “yet have equal justice.”

The endorsement of the nation’s top law enforcement groups signals broad support from the policing community of her nomination and could also increase bipartisan congressional support for Clarke, whose division would also be charged with investigating and prosecuting high-profile police misconduct cases and larger investigations into the practices of police departments.

Many advocates are looking for the Justice Department’s civil rights division to initiate several so-called pattern or practice investigations, sweeping probes into police departments that examine whether systemic deficiencies contribute to misconduct or enable it to persist, which were curtailed under the Trump administration.