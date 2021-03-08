Police: Hundreds of street racers block highway in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A portion of a highway in a Denver suburb was temporarily shut down after hundreds of street racers and cruisers formed a gridlock over the weekend, highlighting a growing concern over street racing, police said.

The Aurora Police Department reported that up to 800 drivers were racing and cruising between a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) stretch on Interstate 225 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, The Sentinel reported.

“It is likely the group will continue engaging in street racing in various areas tonight," the department said in a post on Twitter. “Officers continue to try to manage the situation.”

No details of tickets or arrests were made available on Monday. No injuries were reported.

City officials said last month they would consider establishing strict regulations against street racing after an increase in the high-speed activity in the last year.

It has been difficult for police to respond to illegal speed contests across the region, authorities said.