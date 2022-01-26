 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Police investigate deadly shooting near Mississippi Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State Capitol police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one injured near the Capitol.

The gunfire happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a Capitol police officer heard gunshots, WAPT-TV reported.

The officer then saw a white Infiniti with two people who had been shot, Jackson Police Chief James Davis said.

A woman was inside the Infiniti and a man was in the middle of a roundabout, a few feet away from the car, police said. The vehicle had several bullet holes.

The officer administered aid to the two victims until an ambulance arrived, Davis said.

The shooting happened a block from the State Capitol, where Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his State of the State address on the south steps a couple of hours later.

Police: Man beaten to death after sex abuse claim

