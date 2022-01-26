 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Police investigate shooting near Mississippi Capitol complex

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State Capitol police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured and another wounded near the Capitol.

The gunfire happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a Capitol police officer heard gunshots, WAPT-TV reported.

The officer then saw a white Infiniti with two people who had been shot, Jackson Police Chief James Davis said.

A woman was inside the Infiniti and a man was in the middle of a roundabout, a few feet away from the car, police said. The vehicle had several bullet holes.

The woman suffered a non-life threating injury to the foot, Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown told the Clarion Ledger. The man traveling with her was able to get out of the car before collapsing at the scene, he said.

The officer administered aid to the two victims until an ambulance arrived, Davis said. Both people were then transported to an area hospital. Their names have not yet been released.

Police are searching for a gold Toyota RAV4 that investigators believe was involved, the newspaper reported.

The shooting happened about a block from the governor's mansion.

This story has been corrected to show that one person was critically injured and another wounded. An earlier report that one person died was incorrect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

