Police look for burglary suspect who escaped from hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Greenwood are looking for a burglary and domestic violence suspect who escaped police custody after he told officers he ingested an illegal substance and was brought to the hospital.

Police discovered Alexander Lanier was no longer in his room at Self Regional Medical Center around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, investigators said.

Lanier had been arrested the night before, police said.

“There’s a lot of questions to be asked like why he wasn’t in handcuffs, why he wasn’t in leg irons. There’s several questions that have to be asked to figure out why he wasn’t restrained," Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin told The Index-Journal of Greenwood.

After leaving the hospital, Lanier stole a car from someone he knew who lived nearby, investigators said.

Lanier was last seen wearing a red hoodie and gray shorts, police said.

