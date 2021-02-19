 Skip to main content
Police: Mom arrested after leaving child at Las Vegas casino
AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman was arrested in California after she was accused of abandoning her 3-year-old child in a Las Vegas casino restroom in December, authorities said.

The Las Vegas police department said in a statement that Mariam Ramos, 26, was found by the U.S. Marshals Service and police department's major violators unit on Wednesday.

Ramos faces one count of child abuse or neglect after being accused of abandoning the child in a woman’s restroom at Wynn Las Vegas the morning of Dec. 29, records from the Las Vegas Justice Court said.

Ramos is currently awaiting extradition to Nevada.

Police released a video statement describing the woman after she was seen on casino surveillance video wearing a blonde wig with a ponytail and walking with the child after taking a taxi to the Fashion Show mall.

Officer Misael Parra previously said the girl was not physically harmed and was placed in the care of Clark County Child Protective Services.

It was not immediately known if Ramos has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Sun.

