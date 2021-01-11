Police move to increase security at Pennsylvania Capitol

“The Capitol Police, obviously, protect the building,” Corman said. “We have Senate security, which I oversee. And we have been in touch with our head of security in the Senate.”

He said Capitol Police can request additional resources if needed.

“As of now, they have not asked for any new resources,” Corman said.

A state police spokesperson on Monday declined immediate comment but said additional information might be released later in the day.

Republican leaders of both legislative chambers said Monday they were not aware of any legislative employees or sitting state lawmakers, except Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, being at the scene of the Capitol attack in Washington last week.

Corman and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, have said Mastriano's account of his actions in Washington do not warrant action by the chamber.

Mastriano issued a statement late Wednesday saying he did not enter the Capitol or go beyond police lines, and left with his wife when he realized it was not peaceful. Senate Democrats have said Mastriano should resign.