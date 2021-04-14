Police officer fatally shot man during struggle over weapon

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area fatally shot a man last week during a routine check on an occupied parked vehicle after officers saw what they believed was a firearm on the lap of a passenger, an official said.

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told The San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday the weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Daly City police released few details after the fatal April 7 police shooting, but Wagstaffe provided an account of what unfolded that day to the newspaper.

Wagstaffe said a Daly City police officer on patrol stopped to offer assistance to an occupied parked truck with a damaged tire. A woman was in the back seat, and Roger Cornelius Allen, 44, of San Francisco was in the front passenger seat, he said.

The driver got out to speak with the officer, and three more officers showed up to the scene.