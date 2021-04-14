 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police officer fatally shot man during struggle over weapon
0 comments
AP

Police officer fatally shot man during struggle over weapon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area fatally shot a man last week during a routine check on an occupied parked vehicle after officers saw what they believed was a firearm on the lap of a passenger, an official said.

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told The San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday the weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Daly City police released few details after the fatal April 7 police shooting, but Wagstaffe provided an account of what unfolded that day to the newspaper.

Wagstaffe said a Daly City police officer on patrol stopped to offer assistance to an occupied parked truck with a damaged tire. A woman was in the back seat, and Roger Cornelius Allen, 44, of San Francisco was in the front passenger seat, he said.

The driver got out to speak with the officer, and three more officers showed up to the scene.

Two officers who were on the passenger side of the truck noticed what appeared to be a “Ruger-like” handgun in Allen’s lap and yelled "Gun, gun, gun, gun, gun!’” Wagstaffe said. “Mr. Allen picked the gun up — it is described to us — and held it in his hand.”

One officer leaned in and grabbed Allen’s hand and the gun, “trying to control the gun,” Wagstaffe said.

When the second officer on the passenger side “saw the gun pointed at the face of the officer struggling with Mr. Allen, he reported he feared that his fellow officer was going to be shot in the face,” Wagstaffe said.

He shot toward Allen twice, striking him once in the chest, Wagstaffe said. The officer’s name has not been released.

Allen died at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Daly City police do not have body-worn cameras, and Wagstaffe said there is no video of the shooting. The officer who fatally shot Allen has been placed on paid administrative during an investigation, Wagstaffe said.

The driver and the other passenger have been cooperating with investigators, he said.

The District Attorney’s Office is investigating whether the shooting was lawful.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Families welcome home Army National Guard members following a 10-month deployment

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News