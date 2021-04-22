 Skip to main content
Police officer indicted for seeking sex for accident report
AP

Police officer indicted for seeking sex for accident report

WINNSBORO, LA. (AP) — A northeast Louisiana police officer has been indicted on charges that he asked a woman for sex and money in exchange for a favorable accident report.

Terrance Pleasant, a former Winnsboro police lieutenant, was indicted Monday on one count of public bribery and one count of abuse of office.

Louisiana State Police say an investigation showed that the 47-year-old Pleasant asked a woman for sex and money after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in March in Winnsboro that Pleasant investigated. In return, Pleasant offered the woman an accident report that he believed her insurer would find favorable, investigators said.

Pleasant was arrested and jailed in Franklin Parish on Tuesday, with bail set at $100,000. It's unclear if Pleasant has a lawyer representing him.

Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce told The Franklin Sun that Pleasant was a 15-year-veteran before he resigned Monday.

State police investigators urge anyone with information about misconduct to report it online at the state police website.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

